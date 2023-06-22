Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Up 3.8%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.48. 17,640,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 44,052,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.