SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.40. 204,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,044,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

SmartRent Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $690.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmartRent news, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,918 shares of company stock valued at $293,325. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its stake in SmartRent by 3,329.8% in the 4th quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 587,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 570,595 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its stake in SmartRent by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 651,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 441,723 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in SmartRent by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,379,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 686,334 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its stake in SmartRent by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 220,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SmartRent by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

