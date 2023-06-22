Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Up 4.6%

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. 20,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 77,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $91.31 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%.

In related news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,779.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 13,766 shares of company stock worth $79,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

