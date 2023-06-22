Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 3.4%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.19 and last traded at $87.91. Approximately 233,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 877,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 114,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

