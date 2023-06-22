Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.16 and last traded at $125.87. 600,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,153,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

