Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $126.16 and last traded at $125.87. 600,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,153,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.41.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Robert W. Baird downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
