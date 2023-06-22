Stuart Bland Buys 140,000 Shares of Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS) Stock

Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS – Get Rating) insider Stuart Bland bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$11,200.00 ($7,671.23).

Envirosuite Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Envirosuite alerts:

About Envirosuite

(Get Rating)

Read More

Envirosuite Limited develops and sells environmental management technology solutions. It offers EVS Omnis, an environmental management software; EVS Water, a water treatment software; EVS Aviation, an airport environmental management software; and EVS IoT, a real-time environmental monitoring device.

Receive News & Ratings for Envirosuite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envirosuite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.