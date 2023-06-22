Andrew Cole Acquires 650 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) Director Andrew Cole bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $11,966.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,201.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Global Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,196,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $63,358,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,803 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,837,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,743,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,997,000 after buying an additional 1,755,948 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

