Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Up 4.6%

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.37. 35,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 134,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kaman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Kaman Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $680.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.97.
Kaman Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.
