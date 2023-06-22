Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Up 4.6%

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.37. 35,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 134,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kaman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $680.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.85 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.