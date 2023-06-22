Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.34. 46,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 383,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 172.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $197.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.98 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 14,819.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 963,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 956,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenician Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

