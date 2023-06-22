LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Up 4%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 3,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 17,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.