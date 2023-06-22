LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Up 4%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 3,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 17,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
LiveWire Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group Company Profile
LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
See Also
- Get a free research report on LiveWire Group from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than LiveWire Group
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.