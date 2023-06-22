Professional Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 232 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.