Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.85 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

