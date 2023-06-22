Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $14.63 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $185.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $255.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.16.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

