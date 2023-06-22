Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires 165 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 112,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Home Depot by 19.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 39.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

