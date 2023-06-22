Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $107.20 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average is $107.63.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

