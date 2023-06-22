Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 194,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $115.72 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $120.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.