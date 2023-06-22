Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $133.70 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.36. The firm has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

