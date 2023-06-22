Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 1,327 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $185.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $255.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

