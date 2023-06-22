iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.27. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $105.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

