Elizabeth Ann Altman Sells 9,273 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 9,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $149,666.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alphatec Price Performance
Alphatec stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $17.13.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Alphatec from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Alphatec
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.