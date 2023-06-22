Elizabeth Ann Altman Sells 9,273 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 9,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $149,666.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alphatec stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.13. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $17.13.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphatec by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 77,959 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

