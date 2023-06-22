Reviewing Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Starwood Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starwood Property Trust 36.05% 8.93% 0.76% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starwood Property Trust $1.46 billion 4.14 $871.47 million $1.88 10.34 AGNC Investment -$615.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Starwood Property Trust and AGNC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment.

Dividends

Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 102.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Starwood Property Trust and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starwood Property Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Starwood Property Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Starwood Property Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats AGNC Investment on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, such as multifamily properties and commercial properties subject to net leases, that are held for investment. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS comprising subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets that include properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

