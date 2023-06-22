Mossytree Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,866,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,613.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Mossytree Inc. sold 111,953 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $76,128.04.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $50,250.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $258.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.36.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

