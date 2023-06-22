Jack R. Lazar Sells 5,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BOX Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in BOX by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

