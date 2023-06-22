Analyzing Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) and BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE)

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) and BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ingevity and BlueFire Renewables, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingevity 0 2 1 0 2.33 BlueFire Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ingevity currently has a consensus price target of $66.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.35%. Given Ingevity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ingevity is more favorable than BlueFire Renewables.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingevity $1.67 billion 1.15 $211.60 million $5.28 10.02 BlueFire Renewables N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ingevity and BlueFire Renewables’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ingevity has higher revenue and earnings than BlueFire Renewables.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Ingevity shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ingevity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ingevity and BlueFire Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingevity 12.01% 30.82% 8.19% BlueFire Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ingevity beats BlueFire Renewables on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for use in various applications, including food, water, beverage, and chemical purification. The Performance Chemicals segment comprises of pavement technologies, industrial specialties, and engineered polymers. It manufactures products derived from crude tall oil and lignin extracted from the kraft pulping process, as well as caprolactone monomers and derivatives derived from cyclohexanone and hydrogen peroxide. This segment's products are used in various applications comprising warm mix paving, pavement preservation, pavement reconstruction and recycling, road striping, oil well service additives, oil production, and downstream applications; and adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, lubricants, printing inks, industrial intermediates and oilfield, coatings, resins, elastomers, bioplastics, and medical devices. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

About BlueFire Renewables

BlueFire Renewables, Inc. focuses on developing, owning, and operating carbohydrate-based transportation fuel plants or bio-refineries to produce ethanol in North America. Its bio-refineries would convert organic materials, such as agricultural residues, high-content biomass crops, wood residues, and cellulose from municipal solid wastes into ethanol. The company has a technology license agreement with Arkenol, Inc. to use and sub-license the Arkenol technology that converts cellulose and waste materials into ethanol and other high value chemicals. It also focuses on providing professional services to bio-refineries worldwide. BlueFire Renewables, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Mission Viejo, California.

