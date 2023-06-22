Austin Asset Management Co Inc Buys 206 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817,525 shares of company stock worth $29,433,168 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

