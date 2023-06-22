Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 839,959 shares of company stock worth $29,807,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $121.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

