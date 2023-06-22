Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Asset Management Resources LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Asset Management Resources LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VTI stock opened at $217.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The stock has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

