WD Rutherford LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 839,959 shares of company stock worth $29,807,816. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $121.26 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.