WD Rutherford LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 817,525 shares of company stock worth $29,433,168. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $120.55 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.