Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s 5th Largest Position

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 817,525 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,168. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.