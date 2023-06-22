Charles Schwab Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.33 and a 200 day moving average of $202.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $221.42. The firm has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

