Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $425.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.72 and a 200-day moving average of $163.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

