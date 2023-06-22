Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $779,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,274.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Church & Dwight Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.56.

NYSE:CHD opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.21. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

