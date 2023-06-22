Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,340 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $401.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.28 and its 200 day moving average is $372.32.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

