Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,641 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 193,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,710,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,303,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 194,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $72.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

