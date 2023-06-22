JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMA. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEMA opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.86.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.