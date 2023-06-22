JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.58% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 44.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $52.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

