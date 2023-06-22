Mercedes Johnson Sells 750 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,168.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mercedes Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

TER opened at $106.89 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 11.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,571,000 after purchasing an additional 229,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73,521 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

