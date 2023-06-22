UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,649 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,061,000 after purchasing an additional 758,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,517 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

