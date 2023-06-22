UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,307 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,943,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 458.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,934,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,920,000 after buying an additional 1,588,098 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after buying an additional 1,017,803 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,761,000 after buying an additional 134,454 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 887,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after buying an additional 425,717 shares during the period.

Shares of AVDE opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.55. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

