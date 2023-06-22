UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after buying an additional 604,269 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after acquiring an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after acquiring an additional 205,714 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

EW stock opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,151 shares of company stock worth $17,523,816. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

