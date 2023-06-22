UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LWLG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lightwave Logic by 703.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lightwave Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Lightwave Logic by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lightwave Logic by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic Price Performance

Shares of Lightwave Logic stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lightwave Logic

Lightwave Logic ( OTCMKTS:LWLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Lightwave Logic news, Director Siraj Nour El-Ahmadi sold 100,000 shares of Lightwave Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $777,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,324.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.