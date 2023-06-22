UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,181 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 35,986 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD stock opened at $203.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.83 and a 200-day moving average of $215.01. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

