UMB Bank n.a. Sells 136 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $636,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.
Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $227.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.70. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $227.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.
