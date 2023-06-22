UMB Bank n.a. Sells 58 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $224.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.28 and its 200-day moving average is $214.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $188.23 and a 52 week high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

