UMB Bank n.a. Sells 25,442 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,442 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dollar General by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,905,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $167.05 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

