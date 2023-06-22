UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.78% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $23.47.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

