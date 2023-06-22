UMB Bank n.a. Grows Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Shares of ICE opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.11 and a 200 day moving average of $105.58. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.