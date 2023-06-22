UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $2,982,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $93.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $94.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

