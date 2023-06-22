UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ROK opened at $320.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $321.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

